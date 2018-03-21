Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 23

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan spoke to reporters in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan spoke to reporters in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, will reportedly meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 23. Jahan had earlier submitted a letter seeking an appointment with the Chief Minister so that she could inform her about the ordeal she has been going through. According to the New Indian Express, she will finally meet the West Bengal CM on Friday.

Addressing the media Jahan said, “I wanted to meet the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to tell her about my plight. However, she was not at home. Hence, I left a letter with the officials outside her house seeking an appointment.”

“Today, I join my hands and request our respectable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, that Madam, my fights is a fight for truth. I have been tortured, there is no fault of mine; I do not ask for your support, I only appeal that you just keep your eye on my fight for truth, meet me and listen to what I have to say and then judge what needs to be done,” she added. “I want to meet you and share my pain with you. This is all I request of you,” she further added.

ALSO READ | Women’s cell records Mohammad Shami’s wife statement

Previously, Shami’s wife had alleged that the Indian seamer had abused her physically and had been involved in extra-marital affairs with several other women. As a result, a case was lodged against Shami which included Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. However, Shami has refuted all the charges.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd