Hashim Amla suggested Aleem Dar to grow beard, see the umpire’s new look

Aleem Dar officiated in warm-up match between India and New Zealand. Aleem Dar officiated in warm-up match between India and New Zealand.

Umpire Aleem Dar gave a surprise to the spectators when he took the field to officiate the warm-up game between India and New Zealand. Dar who is generally seen clean shaved has grown his beard.

Aleem, while speaking to PTV Sports told that it was Hashim Amla who suggested him to grow his beard in the islamic way. The elegant South African batsman himself sports a beard.

The Pakistan umpire has been one of the most experienced umpires in the cricketing and has won several awards for his umpiring. He ICC Umpire of the Year awards 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Dar was umpiring in the clash between New Zealand and India which the Men in Blue won by 45 runs (D/L method) and will further be a part of the umpiring team in this ICC Champions Trophy which is set to begin from June 1. The first match is scheduled to take place between hosts England and Bangladesh.

On the other side, Hashim Amla is a mainstay in South African bowling line and was recently a part of the Kings XI Punjab franchise while playing in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batsman smashed two hundreds during his IPL 2017 journey while scored a total of 420 runs in 10 matches at an average of 60. His franchise team Kings XI Punjab were placed at number five position after winning 7 games out of the 14 and having a total of 14 points under their belt.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd