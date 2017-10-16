Special Coverage

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock create records in Bangladesh thumping

Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla inked new record as South Africa recorded a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first ODI.

Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla fell four-run short of the highest opening stand in ODI history.
South Africa openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla shared a record 282-run partnership as hosts registered a ten-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI on Sunday at Kimberley. With a modest target of 279, both openers gave very less to Bangladesh bowlers as they chased down the total with 43 balls remaining.

De Kock, who played some great cricketing shots, scored 168 runs from 145 balls which included 21 fours and two maximums. The 24-year old left-handed batsman scored his 13th ODI ton, however, felt 10-run short of his career best score. Amla, on the other end, too remained steady with his innings and scored his 26th ODI century. The right-handed batsman hit eight boundaries on course of his 110-run knock. Amla has now taken fewest innings (154) to 26 ODI hundreds, whereas Indian skipper Virat Kohli took 166.

As hosts took 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, Amla-de Kock partnership powered South Africa to chase down the target without losing a wicket, surpassing England’s 255 against Sri Lanka in 2016. Their 282-run stand also became the third highest opening wicket partnership. Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya-Upul Tharanga hold the record for 286 runs against England, which is followed by David Warner-Travis Head’s 284-run stand against Pakistan in 2016.

Bangladesh also entered the record books – but for all the wrong reasons. They have now lost 11 ODI matches by 10 wickets, the most any team.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, visitors were off to a steady start before Kagiso Rabada dismissed both openers. Bangladesh batsmen could not hold on to their resistance as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. But, captain Mushfiqur Rahim’s knock of 110 runs and partnerships with Shakib Al Hasan (59), Mahmudullah (69) and a 42-run stand with Sabbir Rahman took their score to 278/7 in 50 overs. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he finished his 10-over spell for 4/43 while Dwaine Pretorius claimed two wickets.

