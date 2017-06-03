Hashim Amla hits record century, South Africa complete convincing win over Sri Lanka

Hashim Amla scored his 25th ODI century for South Africa. (Source: AP) Hashim Amla scored his 25th ODI century for South Africa. (Source: AP)

His return to international cricket did not turn out to be a happy one. Lasith Malinga, returning to the Sri Lanka team for the first time since November 2015, could not re-create the magic he is known for. The wily yorkers were there but at a slower speed. He failed to pick any wicket and cost 57 runs. But, what cost Sri Lanka more was his drop catch of Faf du Plessis when the South Africa batsman was on eight.

Du Plessis went on to score 75 runs and with Hashim Amla, who cracked a sublime century, laid the platform for a big total for South Africa. A late surge of 38 runs off just 20 balls from JP Duminy took their team to 299 for 6. It proved to be too much for Sri Lanka, who were bowled out for 203 in chase, handing South Africa a 96-run win and two points from their group game in the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval.

(More to follow)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd