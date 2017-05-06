Hashim Amla, David Miller say Indian players’ unavailability will not affect T20 Global Destination League

Australia have played two day-night Tests while England are yet to play one. (Source: AP) Australia have played two day-night Tests while England are yet to play one. (Source: AP)

With the BCCI continuing with its stance on not letting Indian players, South Africa’s newly formed T20 Global Destination League will be devoid of the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and so on. But South African players Hashim Amla and David Miller said that this may not a source of worry for the fledgling league.

“The Indian players do not play any of the T20 leagues around the world,” Amla is quoted as saying by PTI, “but other T20 tournaments are being held successfully. Hence, I don’t think it would be that big an issue.” Both Amla and Miller play for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI has never allowed Indian players to participate in any of the T20 leagues around the world including the Big Bash in Australia and NatWestT20 Blast in England, besides Caribbean Premier League in West Indies.

“It is for the BCCI to take a decision on it, but I am very aware of how boards like to keep their players fresh, on which I do not have any comments to make,” he said.

Miller said that the domestic players will be exposed to world-class talent regardless of whether there is participation from Indian players or not.

“Despite the unavailability of Indian players in the new league, guys in South Africa are still going to be exposed to Australians, New Zealand, English and other international players,” he said.

Miller also admitted that he cannot think of any other league in the world that can compete with IPL because of the huge money involved and large-scale exposure players get.

“In a sense, it has got huge money; it has got all the exposure — it has got everything. So, I don’t think any other league around the globe can compete with IPL,” he said.

