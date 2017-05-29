Hashim Amla breaks another Virat Kohli record, fastest to 7000 ODI runs

South Africa’s Hashim Amla achieved the milestone in just 151 innings. (Source: AP) South Africa’s Hashim Amla achieved the milestone in just 151 innings. (Source: AP)

South Africa opener Hashim Amla achieved yet another milestone as he became the fastest player to reach 7,000 one-day international runs. He achieved this milestone in the third ODI against England at Lord’s. En route to this landmark Hashim Amla took just 151 innings and thereby broke Virat Kohli’s record (who reached 7000 runs in 166 innings).

It may be recalled here that the 34-year-old batsman was in brilliant form in the IPL where he slammed two hundreds. Riding high on that form he went to achieve the latest landmark. Incidentally, he is also the fastest to reach 2 000 runs, 3 000, 4 000, 5 000 and 6 000 runs.

Earlier, while playing in the third ODI he slammed yet another fifty before being dismissed. However, his knock did not go in vain as he guided his team to a much-needed win against hosts, England. The match also saw England register a dramatic collapse as their scoreboard read 20 for six in five overs. Fast bowler Rabada took four wickets for 12 runs in his first three overs. England eventually folded up for 153.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd