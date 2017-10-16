Hashim Amla breaks another Virat Kohli record, becomes fastest to 26 ODI hundreds

This is not the first time Amla has broken a record held by Virat Kohli. (Source: File) This is not the first time Amla has broken a record held by Virat Kohli. (Source: File)

South Africa’s opening batsman in ODI cricket has continued on his record-breaking spree. On Sunday, at the Diamond Oval, Amla once again rewrote the history books as he notched up his 26th ODI century. With this, he also broke Virat Kohli’s record of being the fastest to reach the same number of centuries. While Kohli had achieved the feat 166 innings, Amla did it in just 154.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Amla has broken a record held by Virat Kohli. A couple of months back Amla broke Kohli’s record of fastest to 7000 runs in ODIs. While Kohli achieved the feat in 169 innings, Amla took 150. Noticeably Amla also holds the record of being the fastest to reach 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 ODI runs and thereby becoming South Africa’s run-machine. Meanwhile, in terms of centuries, Kohli is still ahead by four, as he has 30 ODI hundreds.

While slamming his 26th hundred, along with Quinton de Kock, Amla forged a record opening run-stand as they chased down a target of 279 without losing a wicket. Their partnership is also the third highest opening stand in the 50-over format of the game.

In the same match, Mushfiqur Rahim also rewrote history as he became the first Bangladeshi batsman to hit a century against South Africa. However, his innings wasn’t enough to help Bangladesh win the match as they were blown away by the partnership.

