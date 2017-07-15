Hashim Amla becomes fourth South African player to score 8000 Test runs

Hashim Amla achieved this feat against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday Hashim Amla achieved this feat against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday

Hashim Amla became the fourth South African player to surpass the milestone of scoring 8000 Test runs. He achieved this feat against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday with a powerful pull shot off Mark Wood. The other three featuring in this elite list are – Jacques Kallis (13,206 runs), Graeme Smith (9,253) and AB de Villiers (8,074). However, among them, Amla is the slowest to reach this landmark.

Last year Amla had notched up 7000 runs. For his 7000 runs, Amla took 152 innings, four more than Graeme Smith who is the quickest to reach the mark for South Africa. Kallis and AB are second and third on the list, both with 151 innings.

Playing at the top of the order, Amla has been a consistent performer for the Proteas. While Amla may have achieved this feat his performance has taken a little bit of dip as he averages just 31 in his last 12 Tests.

Earlier, Amla broke another record when he became the 8th player to score a century on his 100th Test. Back then he was a bit out of form and had expressed his frustration at not being able to score big runs consistently. “There was a bit of frustration that I have been not getting runs in the last couple of games and not contributing to the team’s success. I wanted to my focus as true as possible. No side attractions, no razzmatazz, I had a more important thing and that was to try and work on my game. I needed to score runs.”, he had said.

