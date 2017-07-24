Hashan Tillakaratne roped in as temporary batting coach for Sri Lanka

Hashan Tillakaratne has been roped in by the Sri Lanka as a temporary batting coach. Hashan Tillakaratne has been roped in by the Sri Lanka as a temporary batting coach.

Former Sri Lankan batsman Hashan Tillakaratne has been roped in by the Sri Lanka as a temporary batting coach. His role with the Lankan side will be at least until the end of the Indian series.

Sri Lanka Cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha said, “Hashan has been with us since the recent Test match against Zimbabwe, actually. At this stage, for all the Tests he will be a batting coach. Most probably after the Indian series, we’ll discuss with coach Nic Pothas and see what’s happening from there. With all his experience, there is a lot the batsmen can learn from him.”

It may be recalled here that Tillakaratne has performed the role of a national selector, between January 2013 and April 2015. Recently Chaminda Vaas was also named as the team’s Bowling Coach. This was after Champaka Ramanayake stepped down from the role.

Earlier, Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of the first Test against India. Team manager Asanka Gurusinha claimed that he was definitely out of the first Test.

“He’s got pneumonia. He was admitted to hospital this morning at 9 am, and he’s definitely out of the first Test. The doctors have advised us this morning to say: ‘Finish the first Test’ and they’ll advise us afterwards. If they tell us he needs another week to recover, that’s it. We can’t do anything.” said Asanka Gurusinha.

