Haseeb Hameed injured, races against time to make England’s Ashes squad

Haseeb Hameed's chances of making England's Ashes squad look bleak after he suffered a injury which playing for Lancashire.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 22, 2017 7:30 pm
haseeb hameed, ashes 2017, england cricket Haseeb Hameed was England opener on their tour to India. (Reuters Photo)
England are likely to pick the squad for Ashes series against Australia later this year next week but opener Haseeb Hameed’s chances of making the cut look bleak. The right-handed batsman fractured a finger on his right hand during a match for Lancashire on Thursday. The club confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle.

Lancashire were playing a First division game against Middlesex at Lord’s when the injury was conformed. The opener still batted down the order to save the match for his team but he ran out of partners at the other end. The 20-year-old was hit by a James Harris delivery which forced him to to retire in the innings. Since his return from India, Hameed has struggled for form in the domestic circuit with a only a few innings in which he has scored runs.

England picked up Hameed as the opener for the Test tour of India and the youngster impressed everyone with an 82-run innings in his debut game in Rajkot. He then scored 59 runs in the Mohali Test. He has played three Tests for England so far.

But, his small career has been hit by injuries including a finger fracture during the India tour. The injury required a surgery which forced him to leave the tour midway. In April this year, he was retire hurt after suffering a blow during a first-class game against Cambridge MCCU. He later had a sinus surgery to correct a breathing problem.

