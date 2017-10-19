Diwali 2017
  Hasan Ali breaks Waqar Younis' record, becomes fastest Pakistan bowler to scalp 50 ODI wickets

Hasan Ali scripted his name in history books as he became the fastest bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets for his country.

Hasan Ali, Sri Lanka national cricket team, Pakistan national cricket team Hasan Ali also bagged his career best figures of 5/34 on Wednesday against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali scripted his name in history books as he became the fastest bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets for his country. Enroute, Ali broke the record of former great Waqar Younis who had taken 27 ODIs to achieve the landmark. Hasan Ali achieved in 24 one-day internationals.

With an eye-catching performance in the Champions Trophy, Ali made headlines. In the finals, he was instrumental in helping his side beat India. Since then Ali has continued his string of good performances and has gone on to become the highest wicket-taker in ODI this year.

On Wednesday, against Sri Lanka, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi Ali also bagged his career best figures of 5/34.

Earlier, in an interview with Cricinfo, Ali had revealed that he enjoyed watching Waqar Younis bowl at a young age and learnt a  lot after seeing him bowl.

“I enjoyed watching Vicky bhai (Waqar Younis) growing up and loved fast bowling from my young days. I followed Vicky bhai a lot, his aggression, his bowling. In fact, when I watch a spell of his bowling, I get the feeling he had when he was bowling, experience the similar kind of happiness, and I get the confidence. Watching him swing the ball, both conventional and reverse, teaches you a lot.”, he said.

