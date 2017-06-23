Harsha Bhogle returns to commentary box for India’s Tour of West Indies

Harsha Bhogle also tweeted about the West Indies tour, informing his fans about the return. (Source: File) Harsha Bhogle also tweeted about the West Indies tour, informing his fans about the return. (Source: File)

India’s renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has made a comeback to the commentary box for India’s tour of West Indies, beginning with the first ODI on June 23. The tour includes five one-day matches and a T20I encounter. Bhogle also tweeted about the West Indies tour, informing his fans about the return, saying,”I go from here to the West Indies. Am looking forward to hosting cricket and doing commentary from there. Your support has meant a lot to me.”

Last time Bhogle was seen commentating in the commentary box was in April during the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 in India. But since then, he has not been part of the commentary team in any of India’s series.

However, the reason for his removal had not been disclosed. After the decision taken by the BCCI, Bhogle posted a long message on his Facebook account, saying,”I must confess I am a little uncomfortable with all the attention I have been getting recently. I am just a cricket commentator. I go to a cricket match, tell the story of what happened, look for joy within it if possible and come back feeling blessed to have had the opportunity. I tell the story, I am not the story.”

I go from here to the West Indies. Am looking forward to hosting cricket and doing commentary from there. Your support has meant a lot to me — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 June 2017

BCCI also had to face a lot of criticism for their decision to remove Bhogle. But Bhogle remained active on social media, interacting with his fans through Facebook live and giving his views on multiple platforms. Bhogle got back into the studios this year during IPL-10, when he joined the Hindi commentators, starting his new innings.

