Only in Express

Harsh Goenka mocks Ambati Rayudu with video of cricketer’s fight with senior citizen

Harsh Goenka, the brother of the of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) owner Sanjeev Goenka, took dig at the out-of-favour India batsman Ambati Rayudu where the cricketer is seen assaulting a senior citizen.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 3, 2017 5:18 pm
MS Dhoni, Harsh Goenka, Ambati Rayudu, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Harsh Goenka replys to Ambati Rayudu’s tweet.
Top News

Last week, Ambati Rayudu was seen getting involved in a spat with a senior citizen in a video that went viral on social media. While many criticised him for the action, Harsh Goenka, the brother of the of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) owner Sanjeev Goenka, also took dig at the out-of-favour India batsman.

Replying to Rayudu’s tweet that was posted in April earlier this year, Goenka, tweeted out the video and captioned it, “Great knock @RayuduAmbati. Can some one plz gift a mirror to him? (sic)”.

It was in response to Rayudu’s tweet which criticised for India captain MS Dhoni after his poor run in Indian Premier League 2017. Rayudu had tweeted a similar tweeted tagging Goenka. After more than four months, Goenka responded to the tweet.

 

In the video, Rayudu is seen arguing with a senior citizen and when the person revolted, the cricketer pushed him and tried to hit him. The crowd managed to stop the fight and Rayudu went away.

Goenka, during this year’s IPL, received a lot of flack when he tried to mock Dhoni for his slowness in scoring runs. Every time, Dhoni used to score, fans of the wicket-keeper tagged or replied to Goenka and made him aware of the mistake he had made.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
26
Zone B - Match 58
FT
26
Match Tied
Sep 03, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 59
Sep 03, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 60

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 