Harsh Goenka mocks Ambati Rayudu with video of cricketer’s fight with senior citizen

Last week, Ambati Rayudu was seen getting involved in a spat with a senior citizen in a video that went viral on social media. While many criticised him for the action, Harsh Goenka, the brother of the of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) owner Sanjeev Goenka, also took dig at the out-of-favour India batsman.

Replying to Rayudu’s tweet that was posted in April earlier this year, Goenka, tweeted out the video and captioned it, “Great knock @RayuduAmbati. Can some one plz gift a mirror to him? (sic)”.

It was in response to Rayudu’s tweet which criticised for India captain MS Dhoni after his poor run in Indian Premier League 2017. Rayudu had tweeted a similar tweeted tagging Goenka. After more than four months, Goenka responded to the tweet.

Great knock @RayuduAmbati . Can some one plz gift a mirror to him?

. pic.twitter.com/nQW3JCNGTZ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) 31 August 2017

Great knock @msdhoni . Can some one plz gift a mirror to @hvgoenka. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) 22 April 2017

In the video, Rayudu is seen arguing with a senior citizen and when the person revolted, the cricketer pushed him and tried to hit him. The crowd managed to stop the fight and Rayudu went away.

Goenka, during this year’s IPL, received a lot of flack when he tried to mock Dhoni for his slowness in scoring runs. Every time, Dhoni used to score, fans of the wicket-keeper tagged or replied to Goenka and made him aware of the mistake he had made.

