Harmanpreet Kaur’s wicket changed the direction of the ICC Women’s World Cup final, feels Punam Raut

Punam Raut’s knock of 86 runs in the final kept India in the hunt for their first Women’s World Cup title. (Source: Reuters) Punam Raut’s knock of 86 runs in the final kept India in the hunt for their first Women’s World Cup title. (Source: Reuters)

After losing her opening partner Smriti Mandhana and then skipper Mithali early, the 5-foot-2 opener Punam Raut led India’s charge in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday. Despite her gutsy knock of 86 runs, ably supported by an innings of 51 runs by Harmanpreet Kaur, it wasn’t sufficient for the women in blue to cross the line.

“After Mithali Raj’s wicket, we were just planning to take the game till the end. In our previous matches, whenever, Mithali’s dismissal everybody used to think that the game is over. But with everyone in their fine form, I had this belief that we could go till the end,” 27-year old said.

Defying the odds, Indian women’s cricket team had marched their way into the final of the World Cup. Playing for their maiden World Cup title, Mithali Raj & co delivered the unexpected. Led by Jhulan Goswami, Indian bowlers managed to restrict the three-times champions England to 228.

With 381 runs in nine innings, Raut finished as India’s second highest run-scorer. Raut and Harmanpreet forged a 95-run third wicket partnership before the latter was caught in deep. Later, she shared a 53-run stand with Veda Krishnamurthy to keep India’s chase on track.

“I planned to stay in the middle and rotate the strike. With Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy yet to bat, somewhere I knew we can win the trophy,” she added.

But, after the duo were back in the pavillion, wickets kept falling in a dramatic collapse. India were bundled out for 219 runs, losing the final by nine runs. England’s Anya Shrubsole scalped six-wickets for 46 runs.

“Harmanpreet was in great touch and Veda did contribute too. But Harman’s wicket changed the direction of the game. We did manage to get the game to the line and until the last over I felt that the game was in our hands. Unfortunately couldn’t finish off nicely,” she concluded.

