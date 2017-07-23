Harmanpreet Kaur’s family pray for India’s win in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final

Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur’s family is hoping for India’s first Women’s World Cup victory. (Source: Reuters) Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur’s family is hoping for India’s first Women’s World Cup victory. (Source: Reuters)

Star India batter Harmanpreet Kaur’s family are hoping for India’s first Women’s World Cup victory. They went to a Gurdwara in their native town Moga, Punjab and prayed for India’s win ahead of the World Cup final in London on Sunday, according to PTI. India play England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 at Lord’s on Sunday.

The Bhullar family’s relatives, friends and cricket fans, in general, were spotted at their house in Moga since morning. “We wish all the very best to the team,” Harmanpreet’s father is quoted as saying, “We went to Gurdwara early morning today and prayed for the team’s success. We are quite hopeful that the team will return with the Cup.”

Harmanpreet’s mother is very excited and she is already preparing various dishes in time for her daughter’s return, “My daughter likes home made food. She has a great liking for bhindi ki sabzi (ladies’ finger) and also likes dish made from boiled potato,” she said.

India’s former opening batsman Virender Sehwag, on Saturday, wished Harmanpreet all the best ahead of the match. “It’s been a privilege and honour to watch you and the team, Harmanpreet,” he tweeted, “Wish you the very best for the finals on 23rd. Chak De India !”

Thank You sir, Team is in high spirits, and we’re focused on finals @homeofcricket. #WWC17 http://t.co/MUF9Fd2SV0 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) 22 July 2017

Later he also posted a video on Twitter, saying, “Our girls always make us very proud. Australians were strong contenders, but it was great to watch Indian eves defeat them in the semifinals.” On the day of final, he tweeted,”Wishing our girls with an indomitable spirit, all the very best for today’s final. Lords Par Kabza! GARV HAI! #ChakDeIndia.”

Wishing our girls with an indomitable spirit , all the very best for today’s final.

Lords Par Kabza !

GARV HAI ! #ChakDeIndia — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 23 July 2017

Harmanpreet Kaur also replied to Sehwag’s tweet saying,”Thank You, sir, Team is in high spirits, and we’re focused on finals.” On the other hand, Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh also expressed his emotions and congratulated Harmanpreet on her blistering 171-run knock against Australia in the semifinal, he tweeted, “Proud of Punjab’s daughter @ImHarmanpreet Kaur for steering India into the Women’s Cricket World Cup final with a superb performance!”

Proud of Punjab’s daughter @ImHarmanpreet Kaur for steering India into the Women’s Cricket World Cup final with a superb performance! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) 21 July 2017

The chief minister also said that it was a matter of great honour for all Punjabis that Harmanpreet had carved a niche for herself in international cricket with her sheer hard work and dedication. He also hoped for Harmanpreet’s long successful career.

Harmanpreet’s sister Hemjit Kaur said that her sister bats like Virender Sehwag and carries the aggression of Virat Kohli.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd