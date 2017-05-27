Harmanpreet Kaur to play for Surrey Stars in Women’s Cricket Super League

Harmanpreet Kaur is the first Indian cricketer to play in Women’s Super League. (Source: File) Harmanpreet Kaur is the first Indian cricketer to play in Women’s Super League. (Source: File)

Harmanpreet Kaur, on Saturday, became the first Indian woman cricket player to be selected to play for the Surrey Stars in Kia Super League, the tournament which is hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The 28-year old cricketer had an astonishing debut season for Sydney Thunders in Women’s Big Bash League as she scored 296 runs in 12 innings at an impressive average of 59.20. The Indian women’s Twenty20 captain also claimed six wickets and was awarded as the Sydney Thunder’s WBBL player of the tournament.

At the Women’s Super League, the right-hander will complete the quota of three overseas players for Stars who also have Australia’s Rene Farrell and Marizanne Kapp of South Africa.

The second edition of the league is slated to start from August 10 and will see six teams contesting in the race to win the title. The team which finishes at the top of the league table will get a direct entry into the final while the second and third-placed teams will play the virtual semifinal match for a spot in the final.

