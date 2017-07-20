Latest News

Harmanpreet Kaur scores unbeaten 171: ‘This is ridiculous’

Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten knock of 171 helps team India set Australia a mammoth target of 282 in the semi-final match of the ICC Women's World Cup. Her blazing knock from 114 balls featured 20 fours and seven maximums.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 20, 2017 10:00 pm
Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 20 fours and seven sixes. (Source: AP)
Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten knock of 171, which changed the course of the match, helped team India set Australia a mammoth target of 282 in the semi-final match of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Harmanpreet, who brought her second ODI hundred,

Harmanpreet, who came in after India lost opener Punam Raut early, anchored India’s innings as her destructive innings put India on the front foot against Australia’s formidable bowling unit.

The 28-year old right-hander smashed 20 fours and seven maximums in her knock of 117 balls. She also registered the highest individual score by an Indian in the women’s World Cup, going past Mithali Raj’s 109, which came against New Zealand in India’s last league match.

“I didn’t get a chance to bat in the whole tournament, wanted to utilise that opportunity. Whatever I was thinking, I utilised. The plan was to watch the ball and hitting the ball. It was the heat of the moment (Deepti Sharma incident), I said sorry to her. We’re fine now,” Harmanpreet said.

After completing her hundred, she smashed eight fours and five sixes in 25 balls.

Harmanpreet forged a 137 run partnership with Deepti Sharma while an unbeaten 43-run stand between Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy pushed India’s total to 281.

Earlier she also shared a 66 runs partnership with captain Mithali Raj. She joins Belinda Clark, Deepti Sharma, Chamara Athapaththui, Charlotte Edwards to score more than 150 runs in an innings in ODI cricket.

  1. S
    Satvik
    Jul 20, 2017 at 10:07 pm
    What an innings in a knockout game.This goes down as one the greatest innings in the history of indian cricket considering its a knockout game including mens.Way to go indian cricket team .....
  2. S
    Seema Soni
    Jul 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm
    Welldone.well played we all proud of you and Indian womens team. Congratulations harmanpreet kaur for played best innings in worldcup
