Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of England’s T20 Super League

Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of T20 Super League. (Source: Reuters) Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of T20 Super League. (Source: Reuters)

India cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of England’s T20 Super League due to a shoulder injury. Harmanpreet had signed on to play with Surrey Stars in the domestic T20 competition, but will instead spend the next month recovering from the injury.

The Indian, who became a household name in India after her unbeaten 171 against Australia at the ICC Women’s World Cup, has been ruled out of England Women’s Super League after struggling with a shoulder injury in the later stages of the tournament. The 28-year old helped her side reach the final of Women’s World Cup 2017, where they lost from the hosts by 9 runs.

She had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “”I was in bad shape in the later stages of the World Cup but the physios got me going. It would have been great to be a part of Kia League. I had a successful stint with Sydney Thunder in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) which lifted my game and confidence. I will convey my unavailability to the franchise.”

Last Sunday, the administration and politicians organised a grand welcome in her hometown Moga to celebrate her fabulous innings in the semi-final of WWC. Harmanpreet said she was ‘not used to such starry and glittery welcomes.’

