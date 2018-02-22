Harmanpreet Kaur gets Punjab Police DSP job after administrative logjam

Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as DSP with the Punjab Police. (Source: Reuters File) Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as DSP with the Punjab Police. (Source: Reuters File)

India women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her “excitement” at joining her post as Punjab Police DSP after the logjam over the move from Western Railways was caught in a logjam. She thanked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in providing the required support through the process that affected her earnings.

In a tweet, Harmanpreet wrote, “Excited about joining @PunjabPolice as DSP. Thank you Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Ji for pursuing my bond waiver with @RailMinIndia. Your support & encouragement will always keep me motivated to deliver my best. And thank you also @PiyushGoyal Ji for your help in the matter.”

Harmanpreet rose to prominence across the country for her glorious performances at the Women’s World Cup last year in England where she played a crucial role in getting India into the final with an unbeaten 171 run knock against Australia. She was offered the DSP post in July last year which she accepted and tendered her resignation to the Railways. The Arjuna Award winning cricketer was not being relieved by the Western Railways, where she worked as an Office Superintendent, Indian Express had reported earlier this year. She had joined in her position three years prior and signed a five-year bond which was the reason being cited for the gridlock.

“After the World cup, it has been five months that I have not been paid any salary. I am jobless. I am neither getting any salary from Railway nor from Punjab government,” Harmanpreet told Indian Express. Incidentally, Harmanpreet had made a request for a government job with Punjab government five years back which was rejected.

She further stated Western Railway were seeking the entire bond value be paid even though she had served three years with the organisation. “I worked for three years only. But, they are asking for the salary of five years to waive off the bond and relieve me,” she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had taken up the issue multiple times with Goyal and consider the case on “a different footing”. In a letter he wrote, “I would like to request you that the case of Ms Harmanpreet Kaur is different wherein the condition of bond should not apply as she is not leaving the government for a private job. Rather she is joining the state government from a Central Government Organisation for better career prospects. If she is not allowed to join as DSP by imposing the bond by the Railways, it would be unfair to her and amount to punishing rather than rewarding her outstanding performance in Cricket.”

Harmanpreet, who was employed by the Western Railway under sports quota, wished to not go public with the information despite her file not being moved for a month and the bond value being raised in the second month. “Actually, I wanted to talk to some reporter (to raise the issue), but thought that I should not be mistaken as if I am speaking against the Railways. Railways was my last hope and had given me a job when Punjab government had turned down my request. I hope, the Railways will give me bond waiver so that I can go to my home state,” said Harmanpreet.

“I think there is a rule that bond gets shifted when you change one government job to other. Punjab Chief Minister has taken up my case for three to four times, but nothing has happened so far,” she said.

