Harmanpreet Kaur presented with Datsun redi-GO for World Cup brilliance

Vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur was on Thursday presented with a Datsun redi-Go car to honour her brilliance during the ICC Women’s World Cup in England. In the tournament, India defied numerous naysayers and sceptics to reach the final. However, they fell narrowly short in a heartbreaking finale at Lord’s against England to lose by 9 runs.

Despite failing to lift the Cup, the team received a rousing reception from fans on their arrival in Mumbai back in July. Since then, many members of the team have been felicitated for their stupendous work and effort to finish second in the tournament. Prior to this edition, India had reached the final of a World Cup just once.

On Thursday, Harmanpreet received the car in Delhi/NCR. “Thank you, Datsun India, for this gesture and I am looking forward to driving the redi-GO. This makes it easier for me to move around for training, but I am excited to take my family for a spin first,” she said after being presented with the car by the company’s vice president Jerome Saigot. “Datsun is working hard to help fuel the ambitions of India’s young achievers and risers. We are delighted to see women like Harmanpreet make the nation proud. We congratulate Harmanpreet for her outstanding contribution during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and we are pleased to present her with the redi-GO for her sporting excellence,” he said.

Harmanpreet played a crucial role in India reaching the final as she struck 171 runs against Australia to send the defending champions packing.

