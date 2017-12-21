Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj named in ICC T20I and ODI teams; Ekta Bisht in both

Mithali Raj features in the list of ODI team of the year while Harmampreet Kaur features in the list of T20 side. (Source: ICC) Mithali Raj features in the list of ODI team of the year while Harmampreet Kaur features in the list of T20 side. (Source: ICC)

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its women’s ODI and T20I teams of the year the Indian eves once again made the nation proud. This was after three Indian players found themselves on the elite list. Veteran Mithali Raj features in the list of ODI team of the year while Harmampreet Kaur features in the T20 side. Noticeably, Ekta Bisht is the sole Indian to feature in both the squads. England’s Heather Knight was named as captain of the 50-over side and Windies batter Stafanie Taylor was nominated as the captain of the 20-over side.

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht’s selection in both the sides does not come as a surprise as she enjoyed a successful year in both the formats. The 31-year-old took 34 wickets in 19 matches and 11 wickets in seven T20Is.

The ODI side comprises players from five countries, including two Australians (Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry), four England players (Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Sarah Taylor and Alex Hartley), two Indians (Mithali Raj and Ekta Bisht), one New Zealander (Amy Satterthwaite) and two South Africans (Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp).

The T20I side is made up of three Australians (Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington), one from England (Danni Wyatt), two from India (Harmanpreet Kaur and Ekta Bisht), two from New Zealand (Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu) and three from the Windies (Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews).

