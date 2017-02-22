Harmanpreet Kaur’s last over heroics for India in ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers final, watch video

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 41 runs off 41 balls to help India win. (Source: AP) Harmanpreet Kaur scored 41 runs off 41 balls to help India win. (Source: AP)

India women’s cricket team won a thrilling ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier in Colombo. While the whole team contributed to the win, it was a special effort from Harmanpreet Kaur in the final over that sealed the deal against South Africa.

India needed nine runs off the final over, chasing a target of 245 in 50 overs. Harmanpreet was batting on 32 and was on strike for the final over. This is how the final over unfolded

First ball: Harmanpreet tried the big shot but it went straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. Harmanpreet called for the second run and Poonam obliged. But is was always suicidal. The throw from the fielder and the bowler removed the bails. P Yadav run-out. 1 wicket left

Second ball: On a good length delivery outside the off-stump, Harmanpreet shuffled across the stumps and tried to sweep but failed to connect. The ball hit the body and there was no run scored. Eight runs needed off four balls

Third ball: Harmanpreet comes down the track and makes it a full-toss delivery. Hit straight to long-off. She refuses the single and keeps the strike. Eight needed off three balls

Fourth ball: A attempted slower yorker that goes through the legs of Harmanpreet. Keeper fails to collect but still no run. Harmanpreet wants the strike. Eight needed off two balls

Fifth ball: SIX! Harmanpreet comes down the pitch and hoicks the good length delivery for maximum over mid wicket. Clears the ropes with ease. South Africa fielders have their heads down. Clean strike. Two needed of final ball

Big meeting between the South Africa players. Four of them discussing the strategy. Fielders move in.

Sixth ball: A full-toss and Harmanpreet is already down the pitch. Mistimes it, hitting high on the bat. Goes up in the air but falls in front of the long-on fielder. Rajeshwari and Harman come back for the second. The throw is bit off and Rajeshwari dives. She makes it and Harman celebrates it at the other end. India win by 1 wicket

India had already qualified for the women’s World Cup that will be held in England this year.

