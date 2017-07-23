Celebrate Harmanpreet Kaur’s innings, unfair to compare her with mine, says Kapil Dev

Harmanpreet Kaur’s thundering knock of 171 runs against Australia has been compared with Kapil Dev’s 175 runs against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. (Source: Instagram) Harmanpreet Kaur’s thundering knock of 171 runs against Australia has been compared with Kapil Dev’s 175 runs against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. (Source: Instagram)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s splendid knock of 171 runs from 115 balls against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-finals was applauded by one and sundry. The gorgeous knock from the middle order boosted India to 281 runs and elevated the team’s chances of making the final for just the second time. The bowlers came back and aided those chances to take India to a 36 run win and into a magical final at Lord’s against England.

Her knock has since been compared with Kapil Dev’s fantastic 175 run knock against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. The comparison made by Ravi Shastri, member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, was posted on Instagram with the two side-by-side and a caption of “Deja Vu”. Commentators Harsha Bhogle and Alan Wilkins too made the comparisons.

But Kapil refuted the comparisons and said that it is unfair to compare the two innings. “It’s an unfair comparison. You can’t compare those two knocks. Right now, you shouldn’t bring what happened in the past. Right now, we should celebrate Harman’s innings,” he told The Times of India. “The feeling is as if India has already won the World Cup. The final match is yet to be played against England on Sunday and I wish them all the luck,” he added.

Kapil said he couldn’t watch Harmanpreet’s whirlwind knock which was laced with 20 boundaries and seven sixes. She paced her inning beautifully to smack 22 runs in the final over. “I couldn’t see Harman’s knock live, but I am certainly going to catch up with the recorded version of it. It’s a great honour for our country to see such a knock happening from Harman. Her knock is special because women’s cricket doesn’t get that kind of encouragement and when you see such a brilliant innings, it is a special day for Indian cricket,” he concluded.

