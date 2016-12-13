Harmanpreet Kaur guides Sydney Thunders to easy victory

Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed for 4 for 27 and then hit a quickfire unbeaten 30 off 21 balls to win the ‘Player of the Match’. Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed for 4 for 27 and then hit a quickfire unbeaten 30 off 21 balls to win the ‘Player of the Match’.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s maiden season in the Women’s Big Bash League is only getting better as India’s T20 captain produced an all-round performance to help Sydney Thunders win by eight wickets against Melbourne Stars.

Harmanpreet had smashed an unbeaten 47 off 28 balls in a losing cause on her WBBL debut. Against Melbourne Stars, Harmanpreet grabbed 4 wickets for 27 runs and then hit a quickfire unbeaten 30 off 21 balls to win the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Southern Stars legend Meg Lanning, who is leading the Melbourne franchise, opted to bat first but her side could score only 116 for 9 in 20 overs.

Coming into bowl her medium pacers as the fourth change bowler, Harmanpreet first removed Jess Cameron (36) in the 16th over, Lily Bardsley (2) and Katie Mack (0) in the 18th and then removed Danielle Hazelle (5) in the final over. It was her bowling at the death that did not let the Melbourne Stars coast to a big total.

The target of 117 was achieved in 18.5 overs with Harmanpreet coming in at No 4 with 39 runs needed off 39 balls. She scored 24 runs through three fours and two sixes in company of Sydney skipper Alex Blackwell (21 no).

Australian great Adam Gilchrist had tweeted about Harmanpreet after her sensational debut in the Women’s Big Bash League. “Seriously impressed with @ImHarmanpreet in last nights #WBBL02 Classy, skillful. A wonderful addition to the tournament,” he said about the Indian T20 skipper.