Harmanpreet Kaur turns 29: Happy Birthday to India’s top women’s cricketer

Harmanpreet Kaur has three ODI centuries for India. (Express Photo) Harmanpreet Kaur has three ODI centuries for India. (Express Photo)

Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the leading cricketers in India. She leads the women’s T20I team and has achieved a lot for the country in her small cricket career. The allrounder turned 29 on Thursday. Not only has Harmanpreet done well for the Indian national team, she is also the first Indian woman to play in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Born in Moga district of Punjab, Harmanpreet made her debut in the year 2009 against Pakistan at the 2009 Women’s World Cup. She made her T20I debut in the same year against England. In June 2009, India played England in the 2009 ICC Women’s World T20 in Taunton. Harmanpreet made her Test debut for India five years later against England in 2014.

Since her debut, Harmanpreet has reached great highest as a cricketer. She has even captained India at the international level. One of the most notable performances from her came in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. In the semi-final against Australia, Harmanpreet smashed 171* off just 115 balls, the highest individual score by an Indian in the World Cup. This score in the second highest for an Indian cricketer in ODIs.

In 2017, Harmanpreet was awarded the Arjuna award in cricket and she was also named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2017. Earlier this year, Punjab Police decided to give a DSP post to her. Earlier, she was working with the Railways.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd