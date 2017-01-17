Harmanpreet Kaur charged by Cricket Australia for breach of conduct

Harmanpreet Kaur scored six from 10 balls. (Source: Sydney Thunders) Harmanpreet Kaur scored six from 10 balls. (Source: Sydney Thunders)

India’s women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who started her Big Bash League debut with a bang, has been charged for breaching the Cricket Australia (CA) code of Conduct in her side’s match against Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

Harmanpreet was charged for breaching Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct Article 2.1.2, abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

The offence occurred when she was dismissed by Veronica Pyke while she had just added six runs from 10 balls. After her dismissal, Thunders were reduced to 80 for the loss of three wickets.

Harmanpreet accepted her the sanction and thus there was no need for a formal hearing.

As per the procedure, the Match Referee considered the umpires’ written report, and the proposed sanction was a reprimand.

She shared a 22-run partnership with Alex Blackwell for the third wicket. Thunders lost the match by six wickets. With 10 points from 12 games, they are sixth in the points table while Hurricanes leaped to third and are placed behind Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

In her debut match, Kaur had smashed 47 off 28 balls for Sydney Thunders against Melbourne Stars but couldn’t help her side to win the match as they lost by six runs.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd