Haris Sohail replaces Umar Akmal in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad

A day after Umar Akmal was called back from Birmingham for failing two fitness tests during the pre-tournament team camp, Pakistan have named Haris Sohail as his replacement for the Champions Trophy which begins in England on June 1.

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement confirming Sohail’s selection after his firness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

“The NCA trainer conducted the test of all three players and based on the reports submitted by the trainer and upon Pakistan’s team management request Haris Sohail has been selected to replace Umar Akmal for the Champions Trophy to commence from June 1, 2017 in England and Wales,” PCB said.

Three players — Sohail, Umar Amin and Asif Zakir — were called for fitness tests at NCA by Pakistan’s national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Left-haded batsman Sohail last played for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in 2015. That was his 22nd one-day international and he has since been sidelined due to a knee injury and had to undergo surgery. He recently returned to domestic cricket.

Pakistan face arch-rivals India in their first game of the Champions Trophy on June 4 in Birmingham.

