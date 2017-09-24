Hardik Pandya’s quick-fire 78 lights up Twitter: Who said what on social media

Only in Express
India take unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia after beating the visitors by 5 wickets in Indore.

September 24, 2017
India vs Australia, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Hardik Pandya scored 78 during India’s run-chase against Australia in 3rd ODI. (Source: AP)
India take unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia after beating the visitors by 5 wickets in Indore. Batting first,  Australia scored 293/6 in 50 overs. Openers Aaron Finch and David Warner gave them a decent start as the two compiled a total of 70 runs for the first wicket. Later, captain Steve Smith stitched a partnership of 154 runs with Finch to take Australia’s total past 200-run mark. But the departure of Finch and Smith saw a batting collapse in the Australian dug-out and they were eventually restricted to 293/6. India in reply started the chase in a brilliant fashion as Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma together scored 139 runs. But the home side did lose some wickets in quick succession before Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya steadied the ship and compiled 78 runs but Pandya was later dismissed for 78. India won the match by 5 wickets. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about India’s performance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

