Hardik Pandya’s quick-fire 78 lights up Twitter: Who said what on social media

Hardik Pandya scored 78 during India’s run-chase against Australia in 3rd ODI. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya scored 78 during India’s run-chase against Australia in 3rd ODI. (Source: AP)

India take unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia after beating the visitors by 5 wickets in Indore. Batting first, Australia scored 293/6 in 50 overs. Openers Aaron Finch and David Warner gave them a decent start as the two compiled a total of 70 runs for the first wicket. Later, captain Steve Smith stitched a partnership of 154 runs with Finch to take Australia’s total past 200-run mark. But the departure of Finch and Smith saw a batting collapse in the Australian dug-out and they were eventually restricted to 293/6. India in reply started the chase in a brilliant fashion as Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma together scored 139 runs. But the home side did lose some wickets in quick succession before Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya steadied the ship and compiled 78 runs but Pandya was later dismissed for 78. India won the match by 5 wickets. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about India’s performance.

Congratulations India on a wonderful series victory. Great 3 70’s from Rohit, Rahane, Hardik.

Comprehensive performance throughout #INDvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 24 September 2017

A three-dimensional cricketer, young, Indian & marketable – Hardik Pandya is arguably the most valuable T20 player on the planet. #INDvAUS — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 24 September 2017

Big win boys 👊💪India vs australia well done team india @BCCI yet another top inn @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 nd @hardikpandya7 👌🇮🇳🇮🇳make it 5-0 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 24 September 2017

9 wins in a row in ODI’s & sealing the series in style.Congrats India on a complete performance.Brilliant from Hardik,Rohit,Ajinkya#IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 24 September 2017

Rohit Sharma in full flow is one of the most pleasing sites in world cricket. A treat to the eyes @ImRo45 #INDvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 24 September 2017

