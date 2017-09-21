India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya’s scamper towards pavilion almost runs him out, watch video

Hardik Pandya was busy protecting his bat from the rain as he rushed off the field. (Source: Reuters) Hardik Pandya was busy protecting his bat from the rain as he rushed off the field. (Source: Reuters)

In the 48th over of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia, Hardik Pandya theatrics led to a confusing moment on the field. This was after Kane Richardson bowled a high-full toss to Hardik Pandya, who lobbed it towards the mid-off region and scampered for a run. However, instead of completing the run, Pandya started to run towards the pavilion as a heavy burst of rain came down. He was busy protecting his bat from the rain as he rushed off the field

Steve Smith, after taking the catch, kept his presence of mind and threw the ball back, instructing the bowler to dislodge the bails. The Australians led by Smith kept appealing for the run-out. However, umpires Anil Chaudhary and Richard Illingworth dismissed the appeal as Smith looked visibly miffed.

Thankfully the umpires reminded Smith of Law 27.7 which clearly states that an umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batsman, not having been given out, has left his wicket under a misapprehension that he is out.

Lucky #pandya.. He was clearly run out.. pic.twitter.com/CRK0thhXYM — Bakchod Kutta (@DoobeyJi) 21 September 2017

Herein is the detailed explanation of the law, “Law 27.7 Batsman leaving his wicket under a misapprehension An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batsman, not having been given out, has left his wicket under a misapprehension that he is out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batsman.”

