Hardik Pandya wishes ‘king of yorkers’ Lasith Malinga on his 34th birthday

Hardik Pandya on Monday wished the talented Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga on his 34th birthday, calling him the ‘ever smiling king of yorkers’, a day after India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ODI series.

Pandya, who has played with Malinga in the same Indian Premeir League club, posted a picture with him, wishing ‘the king of Yorkers’ a great year ahead. In the caption, the Indian all-rounder wrote, “Happy birthday to the ever smiling king of yorkers. Wishing you a great year ahead, Mali.”

Pandya is yet to make an impact in the on-going limited overs series against Sri Lanka. Malinga, who is in the twilight of his career, has just taken one wicket in the three matches so far. Being one of the best yorker specialists, Malinga has taken 299 and 89 wickets in ODI and T20I respectively.

Happy birthday to the ever smiling king of yorkers. Wishing you a great year ahead, Mali. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fovraw1DhH — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 28 August 2017

Happy Birthday to the man who made unorthodox mainstream #Malinga pic.twitter.com/vXCff5eIzq — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 August 2017

He led Sri Lanka to the World Twenty20 title in 2014 and has taken 489 wickets for his country – Happy Birthday, Lasith Malinga! pic.twitter.com/aheBgL2Q6H — ICC (@ICC) 28 August 2017

Malinga and Pandya have been a part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. While Malinga has been with the three-times IPL champions from the second edition of the tournament, Pandya made his IPL debut with the Mumbai-based team in 2015. In 110 matches, the 34-year old has taken 154 IPL wickets while younger of the Pandya brothers has scored 406 runs and claimed 10 wickets in 37 matches.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team had a clean sweep victory in the three-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka before sealing the five-match ODI series 3-0. The fourth ODI will be played on August 31 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

