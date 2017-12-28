Hardik Pandya welcomes Sachin Tendulkar at brother Krunal’s wedding, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar attended Krunal Pandya’s wedding ceremony. (Instagram/hardikpandya93_fanclub) Sachin Tendulkar attended Krunal Pandya’s wedding ceremony. (Instagram/hardikpandya93_fanclub)

It was a week of celebration for Indian cricket fraternity as on one end it was Indian skipper Virat Kohli who hosted friends from sports circles and entertainment industry for a wedding reception with Anushka Sharma at St Regis in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. On the other end, for India’s emerging star allrounder Hardik Pandya, it was also his brother Krunal Pandya’s Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. Krunal, who plays for IPL team Mumbai Indians as an allrounder along with Hardik, married his fiancee Pankhuri Sharma at a ceremony in Mumbai.

Several cricketing stars gathered at the wedding reception including Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma along with fellow opening batsman KL Rahul. Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, who shined at the T20I series against Sri Lanka also came to bless the couple along with Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Kiran More.

But perhaps as a highlight of the wedding ceremony for Pandya brothers, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who is a mentor of the Mumbai Indians also came to bless the couple. He was personally welcomed by Hardik Panyda. Watch video below:

Mumbai Indians owners and Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani also came to attend the reception ceremony. Both Pandya brothers clicked photos with Ambani family. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who once said that he is a huge “Pandya” fan, also came to bless the couple at the reception ceremony.

Both Pandya brothers play as allrounders for Mumbai in IPL. While Hardik Pandya has become a regular in the side, his brother received a maiden call for India A team in South Africa. Hardik is included in the Test squad and will travel to South Africa for the two-month overseas tour featuring 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The series will kick off from January 5, 2018.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd