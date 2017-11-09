I’ll do it don’t worry: Hardik Pandya told Virat Kohli during last over against New Zealand

Virat Kohli hailed Hardik Pandya for seeing India through to the finish line in the deisive 3rd T20I against New Zealand. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli hailed Hardik Pandya for seeing India through to the finish line in the deisive 3rd T20I against New Zealand. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli said that he trusted Hardik Pandya to see India through to the finish line when he tossed the ball to the all-rounder for the final over of the curtailed third T20I against New Zealand. The match was delayed by rain because of which both sides played a tense match lasting eight overs each. “I tried going up to him (in the final over), but after three balls he said, I’ll do it, you don’t have to worry,” said the Indian captain in the post-match press conference, “As a captain, when you get that kind of confidence from your bowlers, you aren’t left with much to say. He has confidence in his abilities and he finished off the game well.”

New Zealand were tasked with chasing 68 after India batted first in Thiruvananthapuram. The series was level 1-1 and New Zealand had a chance to record a rare away win against India. It came down to 19 required off the last six. Pandya ended up giving away 12 in the last over and that completed what was an impressive bowling performance from India. “We had the confidence in Hardik, whose off-cutters are good. The wicket was damp tonight, so the ball was sticking to the wicket,” said Kohli.

India had won the first T20I that was held in Delhi. It was the final match of Ashish Nehra’s career and the first victory for India in any T20I against New Zealand. But the Kiwis came out all guns blazing in the second T20I and ended up levelling the series. It had looked like the series would end on level terms as rains lashed the city of Thiruvananthapuram on the days leading up to the match and on the matchday itself. But the Greenfield stadium survived the barrage and a curtailed thriller decided the series in India’s favour.

