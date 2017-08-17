Hardik Pandya thanks dad with a ‘small surprise’; watch video

Hardik Pandya with his father Himanshu Pandya. (Source: Twitter) Hardik Pandya with his father Himanshu Pandya. (Source: Twitter)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who scored his maiden Test century on Sunday, found a special way to thank his dad for leaving everything to shape the cricketer’s career. Pandya planned a ‘small surprise’ with his brother for their father and said that the way his dad’s face lit up made him cry.

The 23-year old, in a series of tweets, said that his father deserves all the happiness in the world as the credit to his success on the cricket field goes to him. He uploaded a video from his official Twitter account telling his father that the car he was standing next to was his and the look on his face will make you smile.

In the four tweets he sent out, Pandya wrote, “So glad to see his face lit up like that. Yes this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life & deserves the credit, my dad! He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do.”

“Only for our careers and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done. So that’s a small surprise for him which made me cry. Family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around. Love to all”

India ended the Sri Lanka Test tour with a 3-0 whitewash.

