Latest news

Hardik Pandya thanks dad with a ‘small surprise’; watch video

Hardik Pandya said, "So glad to see his face lit up like that. Yes this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life & deserves the credit, my dad! He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 17, 2017 12:01 am
hardik pandya, pandya father, india tour of sri lanka 2017, pandya gifts dad, cricket, sports news, indian express Hardik Pandya with his father Himanshu Pandya. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who scored his maiden Test century on Sunday, found a special way to thank his dad for leaving everything to shape the cricketer’s career. Pandya planned a ‘small surprise’ with his brother for their father and said that the way his dad’s face lit up made him cry.

The 23-year old, in a series of tweets, said that his father deserves all the happiness in the world as the credit to his success on the cricket field goes to him. He uploaded a video from his official Twitter account telling his father that the car he was standing next to was his and the look on his face will make you smile.

In the four tweets he sent out, Pandya wrote, “So glad to see his face lit up like that. Yes this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life & deserves the credit, my dad! He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do.”

“Only for our careers and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done. So that’s a small surprise for him which made me cry. Family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around. Love to all”

India ended the Sri Lanka Test tour with a 3-0 whitewash.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 16, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 31 -->
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 31
FT
19
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans (29-19)
Aug 17, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 32 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 32
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 33 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 