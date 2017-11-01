Hardik Pandya takes a stunner to dismiss Martin Guptill, watch video

Replays showed that he was parrarel to the ground when he actually caught the ball. (Source: AP) Replays showed that he was parrarel to the ground when he actually caught the ball. (Source: AP)

Hardik Pandya took an absolute blinder to dismiss Martin Guptill in India’s first T20I against New Zealand at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla. It was the second over of the Kiwi innings and Yuzvendra Chahal was the bowler. It was a length ball aimed at the middle stump and Guptill launched it straight down. Pandya was running in from long – off and went for a full blooded dive. Replays showed that he was parrarel to the ground when he actually caught the ball.

The Kotla roared in delight at that moment and Pandya himself stumbled and fell before finally managing to get up. He was surrounded by his team mates almost immediatly. The heady feeling of that catch may have been balanced out though, by the fact that Pandya dropped Colon Munroe off Ashish Nehra. It was not an easy one as Pandya was running back and got under it. But he couldn’t lock the ball in his hands and ended up dropping it. It was just a reminder that he is human after all.

India are looking to secure a first ever T20I win against New Zealand. New Zealand have thus far won all five games that the two teams have played against each other. This is also set to be the last competitive game Ashish Nehra will be part of. Nehra had announced last month that the first T20I against New Zealand will be his last. He also clarifed that He won’t be playing any domestic cricket or IPL.

