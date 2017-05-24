Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan make appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show; see pics

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Source: Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Source: Instagram)

Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The cricketers took to social media and uploaded pictures with comedian and Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma.

Shikhar on his Instagram account wrote, “Good fun tonight with Kapil Sharma, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya. Full on masti 😜😜😜,” while all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s captions said, “Stumped, caught and bowled with laughter! 🤣🤣🤣Guys, can you guess where am I? 🤔Outfit by @tisastudio 👏.”

Raina too uploaded a picture with Kapil Sharma on his Instagram account that said, ” Good fun at Kapil Sharma show#fun #laughinghard #fullmasti ✅👀👌💯.”

This is not the first time that cricketers have made an appearance on Kapil’s show. Earlier, Dhawan had been on the show with Ishant while Yuvraj came with wife Hazel Keech in one of the episodes. Apart from them, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also been on Kapil’s show.

Shikhar and Hardik are gearing up to be a part of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy that is scheduled to start from June 1 in England. India will go in the tournament as defending champions as they won the last edition held in England in the year 2013 after beating the hosts by 5 runs.

Though the tournament will start from June 1, India on the other hand will begin their campaign from June 4 when they will lock horns with Pakistan. India will play Sri Lanka and South Africa apart from Pakistan in their group matches.

The Men in Blue will play under the leadership of new Indian skipper Virat Kohli who was given the captaincy after MS Dhoni stepped down from the position earlier this year.

