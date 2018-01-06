Hardik Pandya scores 46-ball half-century for India in Cape Town

Hardik Pandya slammed ten fours during his knock in the first Test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya slammed ten fours during his knock in the first Test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. (Source: AP)

On a day when most of the Indian batsmen found it difficult to even get to double digits on a bouncy track at the Newlands in Cape Town, Hardik Pandya rekindled India’s hopes of a fightback with classic counter-attacking innings. In the 52nd over of the Indian innings, Pandya brought up his second Test fifty of just 46 balls. Under the current circumstances Pandya’s knock is invaluable but what was also stands out is the way he took the attack to the bowlers and hit 10 boundaries in his innings.

Earlier, Pandya was given a life after he was dropped on 15 by Dean Elgar off the bowling of Morne Morkel. But from thereon he put the pressure back on the bowlers and trusting his instincts kept playing his shots. Courtesy of his knock India also avoided the follow-on and are slowly reducing the deficit.

Against a fearsome attack comprising of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada Pandya also registered the highest score in the Indian innings. If India is to post a competitive total then it is imperative that Pandya has a prolonged stay at the crease. Meanwhile after luch India once again encountered a poor start after Vernon Philander removed Cheteshwar Pujara. Later on, Dale Steyn removed Wriddhiman Saha to reduce India to 92/7. But a solid 50-run stand between Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw India cross the 150-run mark.

