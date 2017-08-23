Hardik Pandya needs to work more on his ODI bowling skills: Bharat Arun

Hardik Pandya has been improving steadily over the past year. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya has been improving steadily over the past year. (Source: AP)

Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya has been improving steadily. His recent performances in the Test series against Sri Lanka drew a lot of applause. Even skipper Virat Kohli went on to say that Hardik Pandya can be to India what Ben Stokes is to England. Now team India’s bowling coach, Bharat Arun has said that Pandya is a work in progress and can be India’s frontline bowling options.

Speaking to cribuzz. com, Bharat Arun spoke about Pandya’s role in the side and said, “If you look at Hardik, he works up very good speeds and bowls 135 plus consistently. We need to have our options open throughout so we like to try out different bowlers at different points of time.”

Stating that Pandya wants to develop more skills to add to his bowling, he said, “More than me I think Hardik wants to bowl those 10 overs and he does understand that to bowl those 10 overs he needs to work more on his skill and become more skillful. He is someone who works really hard and he is not afraid of trying different things. So my job is a lot easier to be working with somebody like Hardik who wants to upgrade on his skill,.”

However, revealing that there is no specific time-frame for each bowler, Arun added, “If you ask me the time-frame, if I ask them to do something I would like to see them do it immediately. But each bowler takes a little while to be able to do that in a match. You need to put in some hours of practice and you need to perfect that in practice before you are able to put that skill in the match. Not only Hardik, it depends on what the bowler is capable of doing, not only their actions but what is easier for them to do. So it is my job to understand that and give them the right feedback.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd