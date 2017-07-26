Hardik Pandya makes Test debut for India during Galle Test

Hardik Pandya received his Test debut cap from captain Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI) Hardik Pandya received his Test debut cap from captain Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI)

After more than a year-and-a-half since making his T20 international debut for India, Hardik Pandya has made his debut for the country. The all-rounder’s name was announced in the playing XI of India for the first Test of the three-match series that began on Wednesday in Galle.

Pandya has already made his T20I and one-day international debuts for India. He played his first T20I for India in January 2016 against Australia in Adelaide while his first 50-over game was against New Zealand on October 16 last year in Dharamsala.

Galle Test is the first of the three matches that India will play in the series. After the first game, both teams will travel to Colombo for the second Test that begins on August 7 and the final Test of the series will be played in Dambulla from August 12 before both teams play the one-day international series.

So far, Pandya has played 17 First-Class matches and taken 24 wickets at an average of 35.66. He has best bowling for 5 for 61 in an innings.

In his ODI and T20I career, Pandya has taken 19 wickets from 17 ODIs and 17 wickets from 15 T20I matches for India. With the bat, he has 241 runs in ODIs with an average of 41.28. In the shortest format, he has only 100 runs.

In his First-Class career, Pandya, who plays for Baroda, has 746 runs at an average of 27.62. His highest individual score of 90. The right-handed batsman is yet to score a hundred in any format of the game.

