Hardik Pandya is ‘The new CEO of Chutzpah’; dons cover of magazines

Away from cricket, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is busy in getting ready for the South Africa tour by working out in the gym and the effects can be seen. His toned body and charisma has helped him to feature on not just one but two magazines. The right-hander has been featured on the cover of the ‘The Man‘ and ‘Sports Illustrated’ magazines. Pandya posted pictures from the same on his social media account Twitter where he wrote, “😏on the front of The Man @TheWeekLive” and Thank you @SIIndiaTweets Happy to be named among India’s most stylish athletes. 😎”

The all-rounder had earlier asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be rested for Sri Lanka Test series having played non-stop cricket in the recent past from IPL to ODIs and then making his Test debut in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Thank you @SIIndiaTweets Happy to be named among India’s most stylish athletes. 😎 pic.twitter.com/1xyupdz8dJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 28 November 2017

😏on the front of The Man @TheWeekLive pic.twitter.com/vDfKDIjsQ5 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 29 November 2017

“To be honest, I asked for it. My body wasn’t up for it, I have some niggles because of the amount of cricket that I have played. I want to play cricket when I am totally up for it, when I can give my 100 per cent. I am lucky that I have got this break. I will train in the gym during this break and improve my fitness. I won’t lie, I am really excited for the South Africa series. I would like to use this break to improve my fitness for the series. I have played 30 ODIs, 25 T20s and 3 Tests in last one year. If they are saying I have played less cricket then I want to tell them ‘I am sorry.’ As an all-rounder it’s even more difficult,” he said in an interview to CNN-News 18.

