Hardik Pandya is like a ‘diva’, wants all the attention: KL Rahul’s funny take with Dinesh Karthik

Indian opening batsman KL Rahul and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who are included in the squad for the ongoing T20I tri-series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, decided to play a game called “The Best Friend Challenge” on Saturday. In a video uploaded by BCCI, the two were seen with placards and pens, playing the game. Rahul explained the rules: “We have various cue cards and each of them has questions which we have not seen yet. So, he (DK) will answers questions about me and I have to answer questions about him and we will write in in a piece of paper and then we will see whether it matches or not.”

In the video, Karthik said that he has built a good camaraderie with Rahul and allrounder Hardik Pandya over the years. “I, sometimes get too caught up in cricket, so I like speaking to people who do not think too much about the field. I enjoy the camaraderie; me, I and Hardik have created a bond where we hang out a lot,” the 32-year old said.

Later in the video, on being asked who is their best friend in the team, both answered with Hardik Pandya. Speaking about the 24-year old, Rahul said that he does not miss him during the Sri Lanka tour. “No, we do not miss you at all Hardik Pandya. The next three months are going to be peaceful time,” Rahul said. Karthik added: “This is a far more relaxed time. We are definitely missing him. Everything is going good on the tour.”

Rahul further went on to describe Pandya as a “diva”. “It’s so peaceful, because he is like a diva when we go out. He wants all the attention – ‘everybody look at me, everybody listen to me talking… I am wearing this watch, this is what I bought today.’ And we’re like – ‘Dude, we are not interested, we don’t want to listen to you talking,” he said. But later the opening batsman admitted they actually miss Pandya. “He keeps it entertaining when we go out, we actually miss him,” he said.

India went on to lose their first T20I in the Nidahas Trophy against Sri Lanka by 5 wickets but bounced back in their second game to clinch a 6-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

