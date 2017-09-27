Hardik Pandya is better than me, says former India captain Kapil Dev

Hardik Pandya has been in good touch for India with both bat and ball. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya has been in good touch for India with both bat and ball. (Source: AP)

Hardik Pandya continues to take giant strides forward in his international career and the all-rounder is drawing a lot of praise for his show with both bat and ball. Promoted up the order in India’s third ODI against Australia in Indore, Pandya smashed a quick-fire 78 to help the Men in Blue pocket the series with two matches to spare. He lends a lot of balance to the side and many have compared him to India’s most successful all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

At a press conference, Kapil put the comparisons to rest and said the youngster is better than him. “Hardik Pandya is better than me. But he has to do a lot of hard work,” Kapil said at a press conference.

The former cricketer urged people to not create unnecessary burden on the all-rounder. “It is still too early. We should not create unnecessary burden on him. He has the talent and ability to be a great player,” Kapil added.

Pandya, after successful seasons with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, made immediate impact when he was picked in the senior team. During his first Test series, the right-hander hit his maiden Test hundred and played his part in Sri Lanka whitewash. Eye on the 2019 World Cup, Pandya continues to be an important member because of his all-round abilities and the balance which he lends to the combination.

