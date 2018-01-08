Hardik Pandya has the ability to become India’s next genuine all-rounder, says Kapil Dev

Hardik Pandya fell short of 7 runs to complete a century in Cape Town. (Source: BCCI) Hardik Pandya fell short of 7 runs to complete a century in Cape Town. (Source: BCCI)

Former India captain and India’s favourite all-rounder Kapil Dev believes that Hardik Pandya has the ability to become India’s next genuine all-rounder.

Dev was quoted by PTI as saying, “Time will tell, wait for some time. He has the ability. The team has to see the right combination, that’s it. When you have an all-rounder, that is always good for the captain, he has the option.”

Praising the current Indian cricketers, Dev said, “These boys are professional, they are doing so well. We used to look up to other countries, today the world of cricket is looking up to India, it’s a big change.”

Speaking on the performance of Indian bowlers in Cape Town, he said, “They are very good, give them time, they will do far better than this what they are already doing. They are a good unit now. When you are playing, you play like a team, don’t say he is better and he is not better, that way we spoil the team. Everybody has to play his role and everybody has to work hard.”

“In football, they say people who score the goal they are not the only people … there are people who give pass, they are also very important. Likewise, in cricket too, each individual team member has a role to play. Cheteshwar Pujara who made the bowlers tired, those are more important player than somebody who comes and gets quick 100 runs or 200 runs.”

“I think we look at the game slightly differently, it’s a team of 11 players and 5 people who are sitting out. If you depend on only two players, you will never win any game,” said Dev.

Asked if Ajinkya Rahane should have been included in the playing XI, Dev said, “Only 11 people can play, you and me can’t be a better

person to judge over what the captain, vice-captain or team management decides, do you think we can do a better job sitting out, the answer is no.”

“They must have realised and thought about that and that must be the best for the team. My opinion at this stage is not very important, important is how they win the series.”

