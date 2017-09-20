Hardik Pandya gets a ‘jhakaas’ message from Anil Kapoor, and it’s going viral on social media

Hardik Pandya’s exploits in the first ODI against Australia has drawn applause from Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor. Hardik Pandya’s exploits in the first ODI against Australia has drawn applause from Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s exploits in the first ODI against Australia has drawn applause from all and sundry. Not only was it the cricket fraternity but even Bollywood joined into praise Pandya for his innings.

Praising his knock of 83 of 66 balls, veteran actor Anil Kapoor congratulated him on twitter and said, “Incredible recovery & a smashing win by India! @hardikpandya7 & @msdhoni are true champs! What a great game!! #INDvAUS #bleedingblue,” the Bollywood star tweeted.”

Hardik Pandya was quick to respond when he revealed that he was one of the biggest fans of the Bollywood superstar, by saying, “Thank you sir! I’m a big big fan of yours.”

Thank you sir! I’m a big big fan of yours 😊 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 17, 2017

Anil Kapoor once again responded by saying, “@hardikpandya7 After the way you played yesterday, the whole country is your fan! So proud of you & #TeamIndia!”

@hardikpandya7 After the way you played yesterday, the whole country is your fan! So proud of you & #TeamIndia! http://t.co/Dxh0VhZvV9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 18, 2017

Meanwhile, courtesy of Pandya’s all-around effort and MS Dhoni’s performance with the bat, Team India went on to win the first ODI by 26 runs.

