Hardik Pandya gets a funky haircut ahead of India tour of Sri Lanka

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya gets a new look ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka later this month. Pandya has been picked in the Test squad and is likely to make an appearance in the whites during the three Tests. “I have to say you are a true magician @aalimhakim .. I so loved it👌🏻,” Pandya wrote with a picture of his new look on his official Instagram.

Hakim Aalim has been a busy man as before Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane also visited him for a makeover. While Rohit opted for a neat look with a triangular rear, Rahane went razor sharp and had sharp cuts on the back.

Pandya however clearly outdid his India teammates with the choice of haircut, and did go the bold way. It’s not a regular mohawk from centre. It has a deep fade on the left and the rest of hair are neatly flowing towards the left, which again has a very precise fade from the ear.

The look gets another touch with the little highlight on the front. The back however is close to what Rohit got during his haircut.

Pandya has been a regular for India in the limited overs but he will look to find a place in the Test set-up during Sri Lanka tour. The all-rounder was impressive during India’s Champions Trophy campaign and chipped in during India’s series win in West Indies. The seaming all-rounder’s stocks are on the rise and a Test berth will be like the perfect icing on the cake for the youngster.

