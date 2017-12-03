Hardik Pandya finally reveals the secret behind his hairstyle, find out

Hardik Pandya has garnered much attention because of his changing hairstyles. (Twitter/Hardik Pandya) Hardik Pandya has garnered much attention because of his changing hairstyles. (Twitter/Hardik Pandya)

India’s new all-rounder Hardik Pandya has garnered a lot of fan following in a short amount of time. The credit for the cricketer’s popularity largely goes to his ability to take crucial wickets and to his uncanny ability to smash long sixes. His well-built physique and dashing good looks, perhaps, add to Pandya’s aura. When the cricketer recently posted an image on social media, many fans started asking him the secret behind his new hairstyle.

In an interview with Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast with Champions, an online chat show available for streaming on Youtube, Pandya said his new hair-do is a result of a mistake made by fellow teammate Shikhar Dhawan. “Shikhar Dhawan did this. I asked Shikhar to remove very small amount but he removed the whole baal [hair],” the 24-year old said.

Pandya went on and said that he did not stop Dhawan as he was confident he can pull it off. “I said chalo koi nahi nikallo, apni khud ki kheti hai [I said you remove it, it’s my own hair]. I can carry, I am pretty confident that I can carry it so it’s OK,” the right-hand batsman said.

The cricketer went on to compare Dhawan with Gabbar Singh and said, “Gabbar Singh ne baal saaf kie the, inhone haath saaf kar die (Gabbar Singh removed hands, he removed my hair).” He added: “If people don’t notice my face, then they will at least notice my hairstyle.”

Pandya was recently included in the list of India’s most stylish athletes compiled by Sports Illustrated magazine. He also featured on the cover page of The Man. The explosive batsman is currrently away from national duties as he has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

In 29 ODIs, he has scored 584 runs which included four half centuries. He also scored a Test century against Sri Lanka in August this year.

