Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik confirmed for ICC World XI against West Indies at Lord’s

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik have been confirmed by ICC to be playing in the World XI for the high profile Twenty20 International against the Windies at Lord’s. Reacting to the news of the two Indian players in the World XI, Giles Clarke said that it is an opportunity for the Indian fans to come out and watch.

The match, set to take place on 31 May, is being organised to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean damaged by hurricanes last year. Clarke said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of the Indian team to come out and watch these two flamboyant players, who bring both class and star value to what I’m sure will be a memorable match at Lord’s.”

“People would remember Pandya’s valiant 43-ball 76 against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy last year while Karthik too has played Test cricket at Lord’s. He has been in terrific form and recently blasted 29 off eight deliveries and sealed victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy with a last-ball six,” he said.

Proceeds from the game will be used to rebuild and renovate five grounds damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Caribbean islands. The venues include the Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in the British Virgin Islands and the Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Maarten.

The World XI squad is led by England’s limited overs captain Eoin Morgan along with Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik (both Pakistan), Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal (both Bangladesh), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan). These are the confirmed names in the list of nine so far.

The Windies, reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions, are being led by Carlos Brathwaite. Opener Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell are among the other leading cricketers in the squad.

