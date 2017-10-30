Hardik Pandya dines with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, see pic

Hardik Pandya shared picture with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: Twitter) Hardik Pandya shared picture with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: Twitter)

India grabbed yet another series win in ODI cricket at home when they defeated New Zealand in deciding encounter in Kanpur by 6 runs. After the win, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul enjoyed the day off and had dinner together. Pandya on his social media accounts posted a photo with the two openers, “Dinner with the boys! 🍝”

India rode on twin tons from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at Green Park Stadium on Sunday to post a total of 337/6 in 50 overs. Sharma notched up 147 runs while Kohli went on to hit his 32nd ODI ton and also went past the 9000-run mark. Both Pandya and Dhawan failed to impress in this particular match. Pandya scored 8 and later gave away runs at an economy of 9.40 while Dhawan too was undone for 14. The right-arm medium pace bowler scalped two wickets in the series and scored 54 runs while Dhawan a total of 91 runs including a half-century. KL Rahul on the other side was dropped from the team for the limited overs series against New Zealand.

Dinner with the boys! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/yfkjhadIRQ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 30 October 2017

India have had a good run under Virat Kohli especially in limited overs format. They first defeated England at home earlier this year while concluded the Champions Trophy 2017 as runners-up. Kohli and Co. then travelled to Sri Lanka and thumped the Lankan lions across all formats to complete the series sweep and followed it with 4-1 win over Australia at home.

India will now host Sri Lanka for 3 Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is before traveling to South Africa in January.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd