Hardik Pandya denies love relation with Parineeti Chopra, says we have never spoken before

Hardik Pandya was impressive on the Sri Lanka tour. (Source: Reuters) Hardik Pandya was impressive on the Sri Lanka tour. (Source: Reuters)

Last week, a Twitter conversation between Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. The twitterati were excited and even commented that there must be something brewing between the two. Neither the cricketer not the actress denied the chat and twitterati kept on guessing.

But, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pandya revealed that there is nothing between Chopra and him. He went on to say that he did not know about it and he doesn’t really answer these questions.

“I didn’t even do that. I was sleeping in the morning. I was in Sri Lanka and I got to know all this. I don’t answer about my relationship, I don’t answer who people link me with, and yeah, it doesn’t bother me,” Pandya was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“I don’t have any more to answer on this. The thing is I don’t even know her properly… we have never spoken before and then I see this on Twitter that some love thing is starting and I was like where did this even come from?

“And then when I saw the reply… It was for a phone company and see that’s how people create things. I’m pretty happy; I laugh these things off because I’m a pretty happy soul! I enjoy all this now.”

He also added that he may look a very flashy guy and the one who goes to parties but in reality he is a person who does nothing and has focus on the game.

“I might look like a guy who does everything but at the end of the day I am the guy who does nothing. I just look like I am a party person, who might not be disciplined, but I have a focus on the game and that is always there,” Pandya said. “What gives you the impression that I am a party guy? I hardly leave my room.”

