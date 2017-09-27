Took it as an opportunity: Hardik Pandya on batting at number four in Indore ODI

Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul during their flight to Bangalore. Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul during their flight to Bangalore.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in five-match series after winning the Indore ODI by five wickets. Riding on Hardik Pandya’s 78, India chased down a target of 294 runs to seal the series and the team has now moved to Bangalore for the penultimate clash against the Aussies. While travelling to Bangalore, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel got involved in an interaction in a video uploaded by BCCI.tv. Excerpts

KL Rahul: How batting at number four was different than your usual position?

Hardik Pandya: I took it as an opportunity and got really excited when I learnt that I was going in at number four.

Rahul: What are you expecting from Bangalore now?

Hardik: I love the place and the city. It has good food, restaurants. It’s always better to go out and in eat food rather than sitting in the hotel. I’m also gonna drive your car.

KL Rahul during the interaction asked Axar Patel about the story behind his name.

Rahul: Axar please tell us the story behind your name.

Axar Patel: During my under-19 days, we were in Bangalore preparing for the World Cup. I needed a passport on urgent basis as I didn’t have one. My father went to my school for collecting the relieving certificate and my principal wrote “Axar” on it and from there on all of my documents have the same spelling.

Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul: How excited are you as you will be in your town?

KL: Honestly, I was in Bangalore before the series started and some of my best friends are not in town so I’m not over the moon visiting the city. But I’m excited about spending time with my dog, driving my car.

