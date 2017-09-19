I did not execute my plans in the over against Hardik Pandya: Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa’s temperament while bowling is a boon to the team he would relate to. (Source: Reuters) Adam Zampa’s temperament while bowling is a boon to the team he would relate to. (Source: Reuters)

After being smashed for 24 runs in one over, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has admitted that his plans against Hardik Pandya failed due to lack of execution.

In a recent interview, Zampa spoke about the spell and said, “I pride myself on bowling well under pressure but the other day I did not execute how I would have liked to in the over against Hardik. It would have been important to get him off the strike. Probably I bowled three balls too full. As soon as you miss against a player like Hardik, it’s going to go the distance. Hardik is a very good player,” he added.

“In Australia, you can mess up your length a little bit and you will probably get away with it purely because of the size (of the ground). Here the length is very important. “You never liked to be hit for three sixes in a row. But I guess it does happen, probably happened to Shane Warne. As long as you don’t put yourself under too much pressure and learn from those situations, it’s good. Hopefully, I will get him out earlier next time,” he added.

Lauding the effort of MS Dhoni, Zampa said, “MS has obviously done it for a long time and probably played a lot of innings under pressure like that. The way he has timed his innings in his whole career is probably something. To have him as a guide for a young player like Hardik and others in the Indian team is very helpful.”

Zampa was critical of the bowlers and said that Australia did not bowl well in the middle overs, “We have spoken on how to important it is to start well against a new batsman and probably we did not do that too well in the middle period the other day,” said Zampa but was quick to praise the pace bowlers. “The two quicks bowled really well. We also have leg spin and off-spin variations. There’s plenty of variety.”, he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd